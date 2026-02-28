T20 WC: Sahibzada Farhan breaks Kohli's record, registers most runs in a single edition

Kandy, Feb 28 (IANS) Pakistan's opener Sahibzada Farhan has etched his name in the history books as he continued his sensational run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday by surpassing Virat Kohli’s record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the tournament.

Farhan achieved the milestone during Pakistan’s must-win Group 2 Super 8s clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium. Heading into the contest, the 29-year-old required 37 runs to go past Kohli’s tally of 319 runs, a record that had stood since the 2014 edition of the tournament.

The landmark moment came early in Pakistan’s innings. Facing pacer Dushmantha Chameera, Farhan attacked from the start, striking a six and a four to close in on the record. He eventually drew level with Kohli’s mark with a single on the final ball of the fifth over. He achieved the feat by driving a boundary off Dasun Shanaka at the start of the sixth over.

Kohli had set the previous benchmark during the 2014 T20 World Cup, a campaign in which he also guided India to the final and was named Player of the Tournament. He went on to achieve that individual honour again in the 2016 edition.

Farhan is continuously performing well in the tournament. He announced himself with a century against Namibia, followed it up with a half-century in the Super 8s clash against England, and has consistently provided strong starts at the top of the order. His only setback came against India, where he was dismissed without scoring by Hardik Pandya.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl. Pakistan made three changes to their playing XI for the high-pressure encounter, leaving out Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, and Salman Mirza, while bringing in Naseem Shah, Khawaja Nafay, and Abrar Ahmed.

Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the tournament after suffering back-to-back defeats against England and New Zealand in their first two Super 8s matches. Pakistan can still qualify for the semi-finals if they beat Sri Lanka by a margin of 64 runs to surpass the Net Run Rate (NRR) of New Zealand.

