T20 WC: Pretty special to reach another final after being home for child’s birth, says Henry

Kolkata, March 5 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Matt Henry said it felt ‘pretty special’ to reach another T20 World Cup final through a comprehensive nine-wicket win over South Africa in the semi-final, especially after going back home for the birth of his son.

Read More

At the Eden Gardens, pace spearhead Matt Henry picked 2-34 in New Zealand entering their second T20 World Cup final. Opener Finn Allen smashed the fastest century in tournament history in just 33 balls to propel New Zealand into Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, where they will face either India or England.

Henry’s effort with the ball was notable given that he took the field less than 24 hours after landing back in India, after having flown home on paternity leave following New Zealand’s last Super Eights match against England on February 27.

"Pretty special to be able to get home for that. Obviously Holly's doing really well and Jack's really good as well and Annabelle's enjoying being a big sister so it's all good. So, no, it was pretty special to be home for that.

"It's pretty special to be able to reach another final, the guys are really excited but for now just enjoy this (win). I think the guys have been playing some really good cricket. Finn was just unbelievable so we'll enjoy that and then we can move on and get ready for what's to come," said Henry to reporters at the conclusion of the game.

Asked on how he prepared for the semi-final clash, Henry said he leaned on his experience and the sleep hours he clocked while coming to Kolkata. "Well we've had lots of cricket, so I think at this point there's trust. Obviously if there's rain you can't train either, so just going for that approach where making sure they're mentally fresh, mentally ready and just being confident in your skills that you possess.

“So for me it was getting here and doing a job for the team and thankfully we did that. "There was a lot of sleep happening on the way back, to be honest. So for me just focusing on obviously my family to get home - that was important for me and then if it worked out that I could get home in time then obviously it'd be great. Sorry, I was always going home but get back for the semi-final, so it's great to be here."

He also felt the Blackcaps bowling line-up did well in restricting South Africa to 169/8, though Marco Jansen brought some late fireworks with his rapid fifty. "I think the way to restrict that side to that total of 169 was a brilliant job. I think we'd be taking that any day here at Kolkata and Eden Gardens.

“Obviously it's tough when you've got a small side (boundaries) like that as well to protect. It can be really dangerous with the power-hitters they (South Africa) do possess. So I think the way we did a great job controlling that. Also wresting some momentum into our batting innings, which is obviously really good as well."

--IANS

nr/