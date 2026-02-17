T20 WC: Phillips’ unbeaten 76 overshadows Yuvraj’s ton as NZ beat Canada; qualify for Super 8s

Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) A blistering half-century from Glenn Phillips and a composed knock from Rachin Ravindra powered New Zealand into the Super Eights with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Canada at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 174, New Zealand recovered from an early wobble at 30/2 to cruise home in just 15.1 overs, completing the chase with nearly five overs to spare and bouncing back emphatically from their defeat to South Africa.

Earlier, Canada had produced a landmark batting effort, posting 173/4 on the back of a sensational 110 from 19-year-old Yuvraj Samra. Samra’s 58-ball century, the first by a batter from an Associate nation in T20 World Cup history, accounted for 63.6 per cent of Canada’s total, placing him among elite company for individual contributions in the tournament’s history.

Supported by captain Dilpreet Bajwa's 36, Samra guided Canada to a competitive total despite late strikes from Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson.

New Zealand's reply began in explosive fashion as Finn Allen struck 21 off eight balls, but Canada hit back swiftly. Saad Bin Zafar removed Tim Seifert with a wicket-maiden before Dilon Heyliger accounted for Allen, leaving the Black Caps at 30/2 inside four overs.

From there, the momentum shifted decisively. Ravindra, who entered the contest under pressure for runs, blended caution with clean hitting to anchor the chase.

He found boundaries off Dilpreet Bajwa and Jaskaran Singh to steady the innings, while Phillips launched a brutal counterattack. The right-hander smashed a 22-ball fifty, New Zealand’s fastest in T20 World Cups, dismantling the spin attack with towering sixes, including a switch-hit maximum off Saad Bin Zafar.

The pair added a match-winning 100-plus stand, reducing the required rate to under four an over by the 13th over. Phillips' 76 off 36 balls featured audacious strokeplay and raw power, while Ravindra brought up his half-century with a slog-swept six over deep mid-wicket.

Canada's bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with dropped chances and inconsistent line and length compounding their woes. Jaskaran Singh returned for the 16th over, but Ravindra sealed the result in style, pulling a slower ball to the deep mid-wicket fence.

After Samra’s heroics had lit up the first innings, it was New Zealand’s middle order that delivered the final statement, a clinical chase that not only secured two points but also made them the sixth team in the Super 8s after West Indies, South Africa, India, England, and Sri Lanka.

Brief Scores: Canada 173/4 in 20 ov (Yuvraj Samra 110, Dilpreet Bajwa 36; Jacob Duffy 1-25, Matt Henry 1-28) lost to New Zealand 176/2 in 15.1 ov (Glenn Phillips 76*, Rachin Ravindra 59*; Saad Bin Zafar 1-29, Dilon Heyliger 1-42) by eight wickets.

