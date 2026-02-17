Canada cricket

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 17, 2026, 10:51 AM

T20 WC: ‘Full credit to Yuvraj, proud moment for the team,’ says Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 17, 2026, 08:59 AM

T20 WC: Phillips’ unbeaten 76 overshadows Yuvraj’s ton as NZ beat Canada; qualify for Super 8s

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2026, 06:08 PM

T20 WC: Canada players rue lack of game time, preparation as UAE pull off heist

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2026, 05:33 PM

T20 WC: Staying calm to make UAE win in Dhoni's way - how Sohaib Khan pulled off a great escape

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2026, 01:53 PM

T20 WC: Fifties by Aryansh, Sohaib power UAE to thrilling five-wicket win over Canada

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 13, 2026, 10:01 AM

T20 WC: Scoring fifty in the tournament in India is special, says Canada’s Dhaliwal

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 09, 2026, 01:17 PM

T20 WC: Canada elect to bowl against South Africa