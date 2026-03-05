T20 WC: India beat England by 7 runs to set up final vs NZ

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) India clinched a thrilling seven-run victory over England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to confirm set up a final date with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue are now just one step away from becoming the first team to defend their T20 World Cup crown and lift the title twice.

Batting first, India posted 253/7 against England, powered by Sanju Samson’s explosive 89 off 42 balls. Samson continued his rich form in the tournament, smashing 89 off 42 balls, laced with eight fours and seven sixes. The right-hander dominated the England bowlers from the outset and anchored India’s innings with aggressive strokeplay across the ground.

After Abhishek Sharma fell early for nine, Samson stitched a crucial 97-run partnership for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who made a quickfire 39 off 18 balls. Samson then added another 43 runs for the third wicket alongside Shivam Dube, who contributed a brisk 43 off 25 deliveries.

Samson brought up his half-century in just 26 balls, his second successive fifty in the tournament, before eventually falling while attempting an expansive shot, caught by Phil Salt off Will Jacks.

Late cameos from Hardik Pandya, who scored 27 off 12 balls, and Tilak Varma, who struck 21 off just seven balls, helped India surge past the 250 mark. For England, Will Jacks and Adil Rashid picked up two wickets each but struggled to contain India’s aggressive batting display.

Coming to the chase, England suffered early setbacks as Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy picked one wicket each in the powerplay, but the Englishmen looked unfazed by the blows to take their total to 68/3 at the end of the sixth over.

Though the 2022 champions’ top-order faltered, middle-order batter Jacob Bethell kept his side in the hunt with a brilliant century, the third fastest for England. He shared crucial partnerships with Jos Buttler and Tom Banton before bringing up a game-changing 77-run stand with Will Jacks and a 50-run stand with Sam Curran, which kept the momentum swiftly hanging in balance.

However, Pandya dismissing Curran in the penultimate over mounted pressure on England. Though Bethell kept going and gave his best, clutch bowling from Bumrah and Pandya in the death meant England needed 30 off the final over. With Dube given charge of bowling the last over, a brilliant fielding display led to Bethell’s dismissal off the first delivery, putting an end to England’s hopes as India restricted Brook-led side to 246/7 in 20 overs.

The Harry Brook-led side fell short by eight runs as India marched into the final for a second consecutive time.

