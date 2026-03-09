T20 WC: Dhoni hails India’s historic triumph, lauds Gambhir’s efforts, calls Bumrah ‘champion bowler’

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) Former India captain MS Dhoni congratulated the Indian team after their historic triumph in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, saying it was a “pleasure” to watch the side create history with their dominant performance in the final against New Zealand.

India scripted a remarkable chapter in cricket history by defeating New Zealand by 96 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday to become the first team to retain the Men’s T20 World Cup title, the first to win three crowns in the tournament, and the first side to lift the trophy at home.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav led India to the title with an unbeaten run since taking charge in July 2024, while Sanju Samson’s blistering 89 helped the hosts post a massive 255/5 before the bowlers dismantled New Zealand for 159.

Dhoni, who was present at the stadium for the blockbuster final and also walked out with the trophy alongside 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, shared a picture of the victorious Indian team on Instagram and praised the players, coach, support staff and fans.

“History gets created at Ahmedabad,big congratulations to the team and support staff and to all the fans of Indian Cricket Team worldwide.such a pleasure to see all of u play,” Dhoni captioned in what was his first post on the platform since July 2024.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter also lauded his former teammate and the current side’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, for guiding the side through a successful campaign.

“Coach Sahab, smile looks great on you. Intensity with smile is a killer combo, very well done. Enjoy guys,” he added.

Dhoni reserved special praise for India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a ‘champion bowler’ for his impact in the final.

“BUMRAH ke baare mein kuch na likhoon tou hi acha hai.CHAMPION BOWLER (It'd be better if I don't write anything on Bumrah. Champion Bowler)," Dhoni concluded.

India’s victory was built on a dominant batting display led by Samson’s 89 off 46 balls, supported by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. The bowlers then sealed the contest early, with Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel dismantling New Zealand’s top order to secure a comprehensive 96-run win.

