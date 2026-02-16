T20 WC: Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan becomes first bowler to reach 700 wickets in T20s

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has become the first player to claim 700 wickets in T20 cricket. The leg-spinner reached the landmark during his side’s Men’s T20 World Cup Group D match against the United Arab Emirates at the Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Monday.

Rashid began the game on 699 wickets and achieved the milestone when he dismissed Muhammad Arfan in the 16th over of the UAE innings. Arfan attempted a reverse sweep but missed and disturbed on his stumps to be out hit wicket and handing Rashid his historic 700th T20 wicket.

The leg-spinner showed little animated celebration, as Afghanistan focused on securing victory over the UAE to keep their slim hopes of entering the Super Eights alive. The achievement came after Rashid had been made to wait, having taken his 698th and 699th wickets against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week.

In New Delhi, Rashid bowled 3.2 overs in this match without success before finally striking to get the wicket. He conceded 17 runs in the 20 balls he delivered prior to the dismissal of Arfan. Rashid has long led the list of wicket-takers in the format.

Retired West Indies seam-bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is in second place with 631 wickets, while off-spinner Sunil Narine is the closest active player, in third place with 613 scalps. Rashid is also the leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 191 scalps for Afghanistan. New Zealand’s retired pacer Tim Southee (164) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (162) trail him on that list.

Last week, Rashid had told reporters, “700 wickets, whatever the achievement is, it will continue. I have not kept any target in my mind that I will take 700 wickets and stop. When I play for the national team at the World Cup, I make 100% effort. And when the team requires it, I take the wicket.”

