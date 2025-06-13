Shooting World Cup: Suruchi Singh bags gold in women's 10m air pistol in Munich

Munich, June 13 (IANS) Indian star shooter Suruchi Singh bagged a gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup on Friday. Suruchi, who shot a total of 241.9 points, outclassed France's Camille Jedrzejewski by just 0.2 in a thrilling final to bag the top honour.

China's Yao Qianxun finished third with a total of 221.7 to claim the bronze medal.

The 19-year-old Indian shooter completed a hat-trick of individual gold medals with the result, which was her fourth overall, following a strong show in Buenos Aires and Lima in April.

Suruchi, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, was leading the final since the start with an opening round of 52.1 followed by 101.5 in the second round. She briefly lost her lead in the elimination stage but bounced back strong in the final few shots to edge out France's Camille.

In the qualification, Suruchi scored 588 with 20 inner 10s to be placed second, while Paris Olympic double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker missed out to make the cut.

Manu finished 25th after shooting 574 - 14x, while another Indian in the fray, Palak, finished 36th with 570 - 18x. Interestingly, Suruchi had pipped Manu in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup 2025 Lima in Peru to win the gold in April this year.

Suruchi's gold takes India's medal count to three to claim fourth spot in the standings.

Earlier, Olympian Elavenil Valarivan clinched a bronze in the Women’s 10m Air Rifle on the tournament’s opening day. Following that, rising star Sift Kaur Samra added to her impressive list of international accomplishments by earning a bronze in the Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event on Thursday.

Currently, China are leading the standings with five medals, including three gold and two bronze, followed by Norway and Individual Neutral Athletes completing the top three.

--IANS

ab/bsk/