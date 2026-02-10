Sachin Tendulkar meets President Droupadi Murmu, extends invitation to son Arjun’s wedding

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with his family and the family of his son's fiancee, Saaniya Chandhok, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and formally invite her to Arjun Tendulkar's wedding, scheduled to take place in early March.

Read More

“Last February, Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji graciously hosted us at Rashtrapati Bhavan. We relived some of those cherished memories when we met the President today to invite her to Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding. Thank you for your warm wishes, Hon’ble President,” Sachin wrote on X while sharing a picture from the family’s visit.

Sachin also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and shared pictures with the two iconic leaders.

Arjun, the son of the renowned former cricketer, plans to marry Saaniya Chandhok, a successful entrepreneur and trained veterinary technician. Their wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on March 3, with a private ceremony on March 5. The event will be attended only by close family and friends, and it will be a low-key celebration, sources had confirmed to IANS last month.

The engagement took place in August last year in a similarly private affair, with only close relatives and friends present. Saaniya Chandhok is notably the granddaughter of Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, adding a prominent business lineage to the alliance.

Arjun is developing a promising cricket career. As a fast bowler and useful lower-order batsman, he quickly made his mark in domestic cricket with a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022. His talent has also been recognized in the Indian Premier League (IPL), initially joining the Mumbai Indians in 2021.

Unfortunately, he missed the 2021 IPL season due to injury, but Mumbai Indians kept him on for 2022 at a cost of Rs. 30 lakh. Arjun debuted in the IPL in 2023 in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, and later took his first wicket by dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar during a game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked two more wickets to cap off that season and was retained for the 2024 IPL season.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Arjun was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants.

--IANS

vi/