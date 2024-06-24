Rashtrapati Bhavan
J·Jun 24, 2024, 05:06 am
BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem Speaker
J·Jun 09, 2024, 02:40 pm
S Jaishankar takes oath as Union Minister in PM Modi's cabinet
J·Jun 09, 2024, 02:04 pm
Narendra Modi takes oath as India's Prime Minister for third consecutive term
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:40 pm
Stage set for Narendra Modi's swearing-in as PM, guests arrive at Rashtrapati Bhawan
J·Jun 09, 2024, 01:23 pm
Members of transgender community to attend Modi's oath ceremony
J·Jun 09, 2024, 07:02 am
Ahead of swearing in ceremony, PM Modi hosts high tea for would be ministers
J·Feb 07, 2024, 12:48 pm
Delhi: President Murmu flags off shuttle bus service for visitors to 'Amrit Udyan'
J·Jan 19, 2024, 03:25 pm
From Neglect To Empowerment: PM JANMAN's Pioneering Efforts For Vulnerable Tribes
J·Sep 11, 2023, 06:20 pm
Saudi Arabia one of India's most important strategic partners: PM Modi
J·Sep 11, 2023, 07:28 am
PM Modi holds talks with Saudi Crown Prince New D'
J·Sep 05, 2023, 03:22 pm
'Another Blow To Slavery Mentality': Uttarakhand CM Hails 'Republic Of Bharat'
J·Aug 13, 2023, 01:32 pm
President Murmu to address nation on eve of 77th Independence Day
J·Jun 22, 2023, 02:53 pm
President Of India Confers National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 And 2023 To 30 Awardees At Rashtrapati Bhavan
J·Jun 20, 2023, 11:30 am
Vice President Dhankhar greets President Murmu on her birthday
J·May 30, 2023, 06:24 pm
PM calls on Cambodian king, assures of India's resolve to strengthen partnership
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
President Murmu to government servants: Change for better thinking
