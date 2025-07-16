Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Vishnu Manchu's epic devotional drama "Kannappa" was screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, adding another feather to the cap.

Sharing the exciting update with the X users, the makers mentioned on the official page of the film, "Honoured beyond words! #Kannappa received a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a proud recognition of its devotion-driven storytelling and cultural significance. Har Har Mahadev...Har Ghar Mahadev."

Meanwhile, "Kannappa" was recently under piracy attack. Revealing that more than 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down, Vishnu Manchu used social media to urge the audience not to encourage piracy.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu penned, "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different.Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way. Har Har Mahadev."

Additionally, just before the release of "Kannappa" on June 27, Vishnu Manchu undertook a journey to visit all 12 Jyothirlingas, situated across the country.

"Twelve Jyotirlingas. One journey. Eternal peace. Just completed the sacred darshan at Sri Sailam Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple — one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. With this visit, my journey to all twelve Jyotirlinga temples comes to a divine close," he wrote on the internet.

Vishnu Manchu added, "My heart is full. My soul feels blessed. Life right now is filled with nothing but positivity, gratitude, and peace. As I stand at the edge of this spiritual milestone, I now look forward to the next chapter #Kannappa, releasing worldwide on June 27. A film close to my heart. A story that reflects the very spirit I carry today. Har Har Mahadev! #Kannappa27thJune."

"Kannappa" enjoys an ensemble cast of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo.

