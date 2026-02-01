PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders beat Delhi Dangal Warriors in edge-of-the-seat final

Noida, Feb 1 (IANS) Haryana Thunders were crowned champions of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 after a tense, closely contested final that went down to the last bout against Delhi Dangal Warriors at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Read More

With the scores tied at 4–4 after eight bouts, the outcome depended on the final women’s 62kg match, where Paris Olympic silver medalist Iryna Koliadenko performed brilliantly under pressure. Her dominant technical victory clinched a 5–4 win and the PWL 2026 title for Haryana Thunders, marking one of the most dramatic finals in league history.

Haryana Thunders will take home Rs. 1.5 crore in prize money along with the PWL 2026 trophy. The runner-up, Delhi Dangal Warriors, will receive Rs. 75 lakh. In individual awards, Turan Bayramov from Delhi Dangal Warriors earned the Player of the Tournament title, worth Rs. 2.5 lakh, for winning all 7 bouts in the 57 kg men’s category and earning a total of 59 points in PWL 2026. Chandermohan from Punjab Royals was the top point scorer of the tournament.

Neha Sangwan (Haryana Thunders) earned the Player of the Match award for keeping the final competitive until the last bout. Ronak (Delhi Dangal Warriors) received Fighter of the Match honors for his outstanding performance in the men's 125 kg category. The Impact Player of the Match was Akshay Dhere (Haryana Thunders), recognized for his strong showing in the 57 kg men’s category.

The championship night began with Delhi taking the lead as undefeated Turan Bayramov won the 74kg men’s bout, quickly building an early advantage and maintaining control to secure an 8–1 victory. Haryana quickly responded in the 76kg women’s division, where U20 World Champion Kajal Dhochack narrowly defeated European Champion Anastasiya Alpyeeva 3–1, tying the score.

Momentum shifted in the 65kg men’s match when Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal made a remarkable late push to beat World Championships silver medalist Tumur Ochir Tulga 8–6. Haryana quickly responded with their star and multiple-time world champion Yui Susaki, who demonstrated her skill with a commanding technical victory over Saarika, bringing the score to 2–2.

Delhi took the lead again in the 86kg men’s match as Asian Championship bronze medalist Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar defeated Ashirov Ashraf 11–0. Haryana responded strongly, with Akshay Dhere dominating Delhi’s Amit Kumar by technical superiority in the 57kg men’s event.

The heavyweight match was decisive, with Ronak delivering a strong performance to beat Anirudh Gulia 12–2, giving Delhi a 4–3 lead. Haryana persisted, and Neha Sangwan kept the match going by pinning Anjali in the 57kg women’s bout, tying the scores at 4–4.

With the championship at stake, Iryna Koliadenko stepped up in the crucial 62kg women’s match. Leveraging her experience and calmness, the Paris Olympic silver medalist defeated Anjli with continuous turn-and-exposure moves, securing a 16–0 technical win. This victory earned her the title for Haryana Thunders and ignited celebrations in the Haryana camp.

Haryana Thunders’ victory in the title marked the conclusion of a remarkable PWL 2026 season, characterized by excitement, depth, and a final that exceeded expectations in every way.

--IANS

vi/