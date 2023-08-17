Wrestling
Aug 17, 2023, 10:16 AM
Mohit Kumar creates history by becoming U20 World Wrestling champion
Jun 13, 2023, 03:46 PM
U-17 Asian Wrestling: India Bag Seven Medals On Day 3 As Women Win Team Championship
Jun 11, 2023, 03:58 PM
Wrestling Mess: ‘Jagbir Singh Is A Corrupt Man’, Ex-SAI Coach Ajit Singh Calls The Referee A ‘Liar’
Jun 06, 2023, 03:22 PM
Wrestling Mess: ‘Athletes Get Exemption From Offices For Sports, Not For Protest’
Jun 01, 2023, 02:32 PM
Wrestling Mess: IOC Condemns Police Action Against Wrestlers, Urges IOA To Protect Athletes
May 31, 2023, 02:32 PM
Wish PM Had Lived Up To His Words Of ‘Naari Samaan’: Shiv Sena MP
May 29, 2023, 02:47 PM
Wrestling Mess: After Jantar Mantar Eviction, Protest Likely To Shift To Delhi-haryana Border!
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Fired by Sports Ministry
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Bolat Turlykhanov Cup: Sarita, Manisha Win Gold, India’s Tally Move To Nine Medals