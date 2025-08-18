Sumit Malik storms into U20 World Wrestling Championships final in Samokov

Samokov (Bulgaria), Aug 18 (IANS) India’s Sumit Malik produced a dominant display in the 57kg weight category to book his place in the final of the U20 World Wrestling Championships on Monday. Malik overpowered Ion Bulgaru (MDA) 11-3 in the semifinal, showcasing relentless attacking intent and sharp defense to give himself a shot at the gold medal.

Malik struck first with a stepout on the activity clock, before adding another stepout and takedown to head into the break with a 4-0 lead. He kept the pressure on in the second period, extending the advantage with a takedown and stepout to make it 7-0.

Bulgaru briefly responded with a takedown on the edge, but Malik’s forward momentum proved unstoppable as he sealed the win with another stepout and takedown.

Both wrestlers were cautioned for open-hand contact, but the Indian held firm to close out an impressive 11-3 victory. Malik will now face Magomed Ozdamirov (UWW) in the gold medal bout after the Russian-trained wrestler edged Kazakhstan’s Nurdanat Aitanov 3-1 in the other semifinal.

Elsewhere, Kazakhstan’s Kamil Kurugliyev continued his resurgence by reaching the 92kg final. The former U17 world champion, who had previously finished fifth in 2023 and claimed bronze in 2024 at 97kg, dropped to 92kg this year and has already upgraded his medal.

In a tense semifinal, he overcame Azerbaijan’s returning bronze medalist Anar Jafarli 9-6, thanks largely to an early four-point throw. Kurugliyev will face Asian U20 champion Sherzod Poyonov (UZB), who advanced after pinning Gadzhimurad Gadzhibatyrov (UWW).

The United States also enjoyed a strong day, securing two finalists. At 65kg, Luke Stanich upset European U20 and U23 champion Amal Dzhandubaev (UWW) 3-1 with disciplined wrestling and a decisive second-period takedown.

He will meet Japan’s Reiji Uchida, who dismantled Viktor Borohan (UKR) 10-0 with stepouts and a lace attack. At 79kg, Pan-American U20 champion William Henckel battled past Asian U20 champion Amit (IND) 5-4, relying on an early takedown-and-gut sequence and holding on despite a late Indian fightback.

Henckel’s final opponent will be Iran’s Mahdi Yousefi, a returning bronze medalist and senior Asian champion, who overcame Said Saidulov (UWW) 15-7 in a high-scoring bout.

--IANS

hs/bsk/