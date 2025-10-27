U-23 World Wrestling C’ship: Sujeet wins gold medal; women’s team secure team title

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 28 (IANS) India’s Sujeet (65 kg, Freestyle) won the first gold medal for the country at the 2025 Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Sujeet gave an excellent performance throughout the tournament. He started with a strong win over the Moldova wrestler by 12-2, and in the next round, he defeated the Polish wrestler by technical superiority (11-0).

In the quarterfinal, Sujeet faced a tough bout but won a close fight 4-2 against a UWW wrestler to move into the semifinal. There, he defeated the Japanese wrestler in another close contest by 3-2 to reach the final.

In the final bout, Sujeet showed great skill and confidence, defeating the Uzbek wrestler by technical superiority (10-0) to claim the gold medal for India.

Earlier, the Indian women’s wrestling team had already won 5 bronze medals and 2 silver medals, and also secured the team championship title at the same event.

Sujeet’s medal is the only medal for India in the men’s Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship this year. Two other wrestlers competed for the bronze medal bouts but could not succeed.

Today marked the final day of the Under-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship 2025.

