Vivan Bhathena reveals trick behind his wrestling scene with Aamir Khan in ‘Dangal’

Mumbai: Actor Vivan Bhathena has shared insights into the famous wrestling sequence from the blockbuster film ‘Dangal’. The actor was seen in a special appearance in the film when his character challenges Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan’s character of Mahavir Singh Phogat.

Vivan spoke with IANS recently during the promotional campaign of his recently released film ‘120 Bahadur’, and shared that the floor in the scene was specially designed, and was layered with a mat to soften the impact on both the actors.

The actor told IANS, “There was a thin mat over the floor because if you landed with that impact on a stone floor, you'd obviously break your back. But obviously it hurts quite badly. I mean, if you, it's not like a full blown mattress or something like that where you're softly falling on it. It's a proper hit. The trick with wrestling is, and the coach also taught me to hold on to Aamir”.

He further mentioned, “The tighter I held on to him, the lesser impact I would feel because both of our bodies would take the shock together. But obviously literally it blew the wind out of me. The reactions that you see on screen are quite real”.

‘Dangal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a biographical sports drama based on the lives of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film follows Mahavir, a former wrestler who dreams of winning a gold medal for India but is unable to do so himself. He channels this unfulfilled ambition into training his daughters, challenging entrenched gender norms in rural Haryana. Through rigorous discipline, unorthodox methods, and unwavering belief, Mahavir transforms them into world-class wrestlers.

The narrative highlights Geeta’s rise to becoming India’s first female wrestler to win gold at the Commonwealth Games, while also exploring the evolving father-daughter dynamics as Geeta’s independence grows. The film is backed by Aamir Khan’s committed performance and strong supporting roles, and blends emotional depth with realistic wrestling sequences.

