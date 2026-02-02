Delhi Dangal Warriors

The Hawk·Feb 02, 2026, 05:29 AM

PWL: ‘Young Indian wrestlers training with World champions will have huge impact on Olympics preps’, says Haryana coach Virender Dahiya

The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 06:29 PM

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders beat Delhi Dangal Warriors in edge-of-the-seat final

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 08:07 PM

‘It’s going to be tough but I’m confident of winning,’ says Delhi’s Anjli ahead of PWL final against Haryana’s Iryna

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 07:52 PM

PWL: ‘Matches we were on the verge of winning turned into defeats,’ says Maharashtra head coach Anil Mann after SF loss to Delhi

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 07:37 PM

PWL: ‘Strategy against Tumur Ochir is to give my best,’ says Delhi's Sujeet ahead of final against Haryana

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 07:27 PM

Delhi Dangal Warriors to face Haryana Thunders in blockbuster PWL 2026 final

The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 07:04 PM

PWL 2026: Turan Bayramov leads Delhi Dangal Warriors into semis with dramatic 5–4 win (Ld)

The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 05:19 PM

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors lead 3–2 against Punjab Royals at midway point

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 06:02 PM

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors defeat Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals 6–3 to stay alive in semis race (Ld)

The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 05:02 PM

PWL 2026: Delhi Dangal Warriors seal two points at halfway mark against Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals

The Hawk·Jan 19, 2026, 05:17 PM

PWL 2026: Sujeet Kalkal shines as Delhi Dangal Warriors take early control against UP Dominators

The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 08:47 AM

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders register dominant 6-3 win over Dangal Warriors

The Hawk·Jan 16, 2026, 04:55 PM

PWL 2026: Saarika stars as Delhi Dangal Warriors dominate Maharashtra Kesari with a comfortable 6–3 win