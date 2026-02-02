Haryana Thunders

The Hawk·Feb 02, 2026, 05:29 AM

PWL: ‘Young Indian wrestlers training with World champions will have huge impact on Olympics preps’, says Haryana coach Virender Dahiya

The Hawk·Feb 01, 2026, 06:29 PM

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders beat Delhi Dangal Warriors in edge-of-the-seat final

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 08:07 PM

‘It’s going to be tough but I’m confident of winning,’ says Delhi’s Anjli ahead of PWL final against Haryana’s Iryna

The Hawk·Jan 31, 2026, 07:37 PM

PWL: ‘Strategy against Tumur Ochir is to give my best,’ says Delhi's Sujeet ahead of final against Haryana

The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 06:25 PM

PWL 2026: Amit takes Maharashtra Kesari to the top of table with nerve-holding final-bout win over Haryana Thunders

The Hawk·Jan 18, 2026, 08:47 AM

PWL 2026: Haryana Thunders register dominant 6-3 win over Dangal Warriors

The Hawk·Jan 17, 2026, 01:17 PM

Pro Wrestling League: Haryana Thunders roar with dominant 7–2 win over Punjab Royals