Not fully satisfied with my bowling, I'll look to improve: Kamboj

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) India debutant Anshul Kamboj, while reflecting on his emotions after claiming his maiden international wicket, admitted that he was not satisfied with his bowling and will look to improve further.

Kamboj, a consistent performer in domestic cricket over the past few seasons, became India’s 318th Test player, replacing the injured Akash Deep, who is suffering from a groin injury. He gave India a crucial breakthrough on Day 2 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, removing England opener Ben Duckett for 94.

"I felt good after picking up my maiden wicket in international cricket. I was focused on hitting the right areas — that was my plan from the start. Some deliveries landed well, some didn’t. Honestly, I’m still not fully satisfied with my bowling. I’ll look to improve and do better tomorrow,' Kamboj said on JioHotstar.

On his bowling plans and approach heading into Day 3, the pacer added, "I tried to put in more effort during my first two spells. In the third spell, I focused on backing my strengths and sticking to my areas. Tomorrow, we’ll look to bowl in good areas again and try to dismiss them as quickly as possible. The key will be to restrict boundaries because they seem more focused on hitting fours rather than taking singles."

Kamboj also shared the learning experience of bowling alongside India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. "I get to learn a lot from Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj — observing what they do in different situations and understanding what needs to be done. We constantly talk to each other, and it’s all about adapting according to the conditions and the match scenario," he signed off.

Rishabh Pant’s courageous return to the crease despite a fractured foot was the defining moment of Day 2, as India were bowled out for 358 in their first innings.

In reply, England’s openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley seized control, powering the hosts into a dominant position. England finished on the day at 225/2, with Joe Root and Ollie Pope unbeaten at the crease.

