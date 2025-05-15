'No excuse': Govt to roll out mandatory fitness tests for athletes ahead of major international events

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) In a major policy shift aimed at enhancing performance and accountability, the government is planning to implement mandatory fitness tests for all athletes before they are cleared to represent India at major international tournaments, including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

The proposed measure comes in the wake of repeated instances where athletes, after failing to deliver expected results at high-stakes competitions, cited a lack of full fitness as a reason for their poor performance.

This has raised concerns within the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports about the selection process and the overall preparedness of athletes being sent to global platforms.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the government has taken serious note of the issue and is formulating a framework that would make passing a fitness test a prerequisite for participation. Strict action may also be taken against athletes who fail to comply or bypass the process.

“Many athletes go to big events like the Olympics or Asian Games, and when they underperform, they say they were not 100 percent fit. This is not acceptable. The government is looking into this and will soon mandate fitness tests before any major event,” sources said.

The fitness evaluations will be sport-specific and conducted under the supervision of designated medical and training professionals. The initiative is being seen as a step towards building a more disciplined and performance-driven sports ecosystem in the country.

The decision seems a step in the right direction as India gears up for its official bid for the 2036 Olympic Games. With the Indian sports cleaning up its act on this issue and avoiding unnecessary controversies. With continued government support, Indian is expecting to improve its medal count in the Olympic Games.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially submitted a letter expressing its intention to bid for the Summer Olympic Games in 2036. A significant improvement in its medal count in the Games of 2028 at Los Angeles and the subsequent edition of 2032 will boost the country's chances of bagging the hosting rights for 2036.

--IANS

bsk/