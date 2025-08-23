Lungi Ngidi credits 'freedom to bowl' after bagging fifer to seal ODI series against Australia

Mackay, Aug 23 (IANS) South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi credited the 'freedom to bowl' after bagging a five-wicket haul against Australia in the second ODI to win the series 2-0 with a match to spare.

Ngidi's 5-42 guided Proteas to an 84-run victory and also earned him the Player of the Match accolade for the first time in any format in nearly three years.

"It's pretty much about giving you the freedom to bowl what you want to bowl. We've been playing international cricket for a couple of years now, so we kind of know what we're good at and what we need to do. Set your field and bowl what you want to bowl according to whatever you see in front of you," the pacer said.

"Play the conditions in front of you and don't be scared to try things."

The 29-year-old feels South Africa’s recent success, including lifting the World Test Championship 2025 mace and reaching the final of the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, stems from staying true to their identity while still focusing on results.

"The most important thing is how we played," he said. "Are we playing our brand of cricket? Are we playing the way we want to play? When we lose and we're not playing our way or with the freedom that the coach has given us, then it's a problem.

"But when we execute and we play the way we want to play, that's the beautiful thing."

Ngidi has enjoyed bowling against Australia in ODIs, picking up 26 wickets - his highest tally against any team. Reflecting on his performance against Australia, the pacer revealed that he likes the competitive nature of the matches between the two sides.

"It's always a battle against Australia. It's always competitive. It's a test of character because we were put under pressure from the T20S, and we had the opportunity to win a series tonight, so just mentally stepping up and finishing it off," Ngidi said.

"It's just a great rivalry that's always been there. And it's going to continue for many, many years."

South Africa will aim to finish their tour on a strong note when they take on Australia in the third and final ODI on Sunday in Mackay.

--IANS

