Lack of communication, rush of blood led to India’s loss to SA in Kolkata, says Amit Mishra

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra said the team’s 30-run loss to South Africa in the opening Test at Eden Gardens was down to poor communication and inadequate guidance for the young batting unit, adding that a rush of blood in critical moments with the bat also hurt them.

India were bundled out for 93 while chasing 124 for victory, as the opening Test concluded inside three days on a challenging two-paced pitch where the ball had uneven bounce from the word go. None of the teams managed to post 200, with South Africa captain Temba Bavuma's unbeaten 55 being the highest individual score of the match.

"I feel there was a lack of communication and we had to tell the players how to bat on a wicket like that. I mean, we have to guide them well. There were a few young players as well and I think there was a huge lack of experience in this team. So because of that lack of experience, you have to talk to the players. I think that was the biggest reason because a huge thing for a young player is that there is a lot of rush of blood while batting. So you have to talk to them and guide them well," Mishra said in an exclusive conversation with IANS on Monday.

The defeat in Kolkata also exposed vulnerabilities of the Indian batting line-up on spin-friendly wickets, something which was on display during 3-0 loss to New Zealand at home last year. In Kolkata, South African spinners claimed 12 of the 18 Indian wickets in the match, with off-spinner Simon Harmer bagging the player-of-the-match award for his match haul of eight wickets.

India were also a batter short as captain Shubman Gill retired hurt in the first innings due to a neck injury and did not bat in the chase. Senior opener KL Rahul's 39 in the first innings was the highest score by an Indian batter in the match. Mishra dismissed suggestions that the pitch was solely to blame for the batting collapse, and instead called for players to enhance their technical abilities and mental approach.

"See, this is not the first time and it hasn't really happened before that wickets like this were dished out under previous captains and games got over in two-three days. I don't think it's the pitch - it's the problem more of skill. Like, you have to improve your skill. When we go to play in England, you have to play against swing and counter moisture. As per that, one has to enhance their skill and mind."

"So I don't think this is the first time we have got such a wicket in India, as we have got such surfaces for many years. Sometimes we get better wickets than this to play on. But mostly, this is not the first time - you have to improve your skill and mind according to the wicket. You have to look at how to bat and see the strategies you have to use for playing on such wickets. In all, you have to improve your batting line-up."

Mishra went on to highlight that the young batters need to work on their foot movement and shot selection for thriving on challenging pitches. "Like I said, it's down to lack of experience. They are a young team and it will take time to build a strong unit. There are many young players in this team. They have to improve upon their rush of blood through their mind and skill.”

“You have to talk to them – like speak to two or four senior players and the coaches will have to talk to them. They have to improve your skill and the kind of shots they have to play on what kind of wickets and the strokes to avoid, as well as look at balls to defend."

"Foot movement is very important, especially on these kinds of wickets. When you get a wicket like this, you have to tell them about foot movement and the shots to be played or shelved, and that too against what kind of bowlers. You have to communicate all this to the players because they are a young team and I think in the coming years, this team will get better because all the players are talented," he elaborated.

When asked whether the lack of game time on spin-friendly wickets in domestic cricket has affected the batters' ability to handle turning tracks in Tests, more so due to a heavy diet of white-ball games, Mishra suggested that playing more domestic games between international assignments could boost confidence.

"But there is a rush of blood in this team and one has to talk to the young players about it. Like you said about domestic games, if you get a chance to play in between, then you should play, as I think it will increase your confidence if you make runs there," he said.

On the question of whether India should prepare more balanced wickets instead of spin-friendly pitches, Mishra signed off by saying that skill development should take precedence over blaming the conditions.

"You have to focus on your skills. It is very easy to blame the wicket. But you have to handle the pressure, improve your skills and foot movement. You have to do all that, as then you will get to know how to make runs on this wicket. You have to focus on your skills first, then you can blame the wicket."

"It is not the first time that we have got such wickets or a match is over in 2-2.5 days. So, before blaming the wicket, you have to think about how you can improve for playing on this wicket. Like, what can we do better? Can we bowl better? Can we run less? Can we bowl faster or bat better? You have to focus on those things."

--IANS

nr/