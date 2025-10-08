Jadeja is India’s greatest all-rounder, says Parthiv Patel

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round performance in the recently concluded first Test against the West Indies, as the Shubman Gill-led side handed the visitors an innings defeat at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Speaking with JioStar, Patel discussed India’s dominant show in the first Test, emphasising contributions from key players such as Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round excellence and KL Rahul’s steady opening performance. He also offered his views on selection strategies for the second Test ahead.

Jadeja’s performance with the bat and ball was praised by one and all as the all-rounder notched up an unbeaten century in the first innings and followed it up with a four-wicket haul in the next innings as the Windies lost by an innings and 140 runs. On the Indian vice-captain’s recent batting form, Patel said:

“It’s been brilliant to see the way Jadeja has been batting. A lot of it comes down to the responsibility he’s embraced since being appointed vice-captain. Even before that, the Indian management showed faith in him, encouraging him to take responsibility with the bat and bat flexibly in the order, be it at five, six, or seven. When the dressing room trusts you like that, it changes your mindset. Though he is primarily an all-rounder, with the ability to take wickets, his batting contributions have become invaluable. His best innings in recent months was the resilient draw against England, where he showed maturity under pressure. In this Test match, his positive footwork and ability to stay not out without giving away his wicket were key factors.”

Hailing him as the ‘greatest all-rounder’ of India, the former cricketer further stated:

“Jadeja is undoubtedly India’s greatest all-rounder. With nearly 4,000 runs and approaching 335 wickets, I expect him to surpass 400 wickets and 4,000 runs by the end of his career, which is a monumental achievement. On the global stage, he is currently the number one all-rounder; there is no debate about it. While names like Ben Stokes, Pat Cummins, and Shakib Al Hasan come up, Jadeja stands far ahead. His exceptional consistency as both a bowler and batter, across all conditions, sets him apart. It’s not just occasional brilliance; it’s sustained performance that solidifies his position as the world’s best all-rounder at present.”

Speaking about India’s impressive performance in the opening Test against the West Indies, Patel said:

“India’s biggest takeaway from the first Test was that they didn’t play on a rank turner, which we haven’t seen too often since the 2016 England series. It was refreshing to see a clinical all-round performance. Yes, the West Indies might not be the strongest side at the moment, but from India’s perspective, you still have to go out there, execute your plans, and back your skills. The West Indian bowlers did challenge India with the new ball early on, but overall, India showed, in this Test, that they were clearly the superior team.”

KL Rahul too showed fine form as he was the first among the Indian batters to score a century. He set the tone for the Indian batters before Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel notched up their respective tons to take their side to a dominating total.

Regarding KL Rahul’s leadership and consistency as an opening batter in Test cricket, Patel said:

“KL Rahul is thriving under responsibility. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired, the onus has shifted to Rahul, one of the senior batters, to step up and perform in challenging conditions. We know the skill he possesses. He lets the ball come to him against spinners and uses his feet exceptionally well. This style suits him perfectly. The key now is his ability to find tempo, which he mentioned himself. He takes time initially, assesses the bowlers and the field, and then picks the right moments to attack. Currently, he averages about 36 in Test cricket, but given his skill, he is a much better batsman than the stats suggest. It’s encouraging to see him maintain consistency this year.”

He also opined on Kuldeep Yadav’s performance in the first Test, who picked up two wickets in each innings in Ahmedabad.

“Kuldeep Yadav’s performance was impressive. The challenge isn’t always the opposition. Sometimes, it’s about finding rhythm again. From my experience talking with Kuldeep, I know he prioritises how the ball comes out of his hand. When that release is good, it doesn’t matter whether it’s a red or white ball. In this match, especially in the second innings against Roston Chase, his setup was brilliant. Using three wrist spinners and mixing in the googly showed he’s in control of his bowling. There were hardly any loose deliveries. That level of consistency indicates he’s very much in command of his craft.”

After winning the first Test, all attention now shifts to the second Test, which begins on October 10 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Opining on India’s selection strategy ahead of the second Test against West Indies:

“It’s a tricky situation. Jasprit Bumrah is resting from the ODI series against Australia, but I expect him to feature in the second Test. Mohammad Siraj is heading to Australia for the ODIs, so Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to replace him there and may be considered for the South Africa series as well. For the second Test, I’d like to see Nitish utilised more as both a batter and bowler. On Day 3 of the last Test, he had a chance to bowl a few overs but didn’t get enough opportunity. That’s something India could explore. Regarding Devdutt Padikkal, given the current batting line-up and Sai Sudharsan’s role at number three, Padikkal might have to wait for his chance. Sai Sudharsan will need to capitalise on the opportunity when it comes.”

