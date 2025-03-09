Raj Kumar Sharma Anticipates Tough Competition in India-New Zealand CT 2025 Final

New Delhi: Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final 2025 against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, Virat Kohli's former coach Raj Kumar Sharma felt that there will be "tough competition" between both sides in the last and final game of the marquee event.

India will play New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. India is undefeated in the tournament so far, and the Kiwis have looked rock solid with bat and ball under Mitchell Santner's captaincy.

The clash promises to be an epic sequel to the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final, which New Zealand won. Men in Blue would like to avenge losses to the Blackcaps in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal and 2021 ICC World Test Championship final.

" Two very good teams have reached the finals. I feel that it will be tough competition. Both teams are playing very good cricket...now that the temperature has increased, the pitch will be dry...the spinners will have the advantage," Raj Kumar Sharma said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the former Indian cricketer Pravin Ambre hailed Rohit Sharma's leadership and the performances of batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in the ongoing competition.

"It is a big day... We played well throughout the tournament. Rohit has displayed good leadership... Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubhman Gill have performed extremely well. As they say, you cannot buy experience in a supermarket... Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya are experienced finishers... A win is always a by-product of good cricket, and we have to play well for another 100 overs..." Pravin Amre said.

Bipul Sharma, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) player and first-class cricketer, believed that the final clash between the two sides would be a "tough" one for both of them.

" It will be a tough competition between India and New Zealand...I have played in Dubai. The games there are a little low-scoring...if the team which is batting first scores 270 runs also, for the second team, it will be a little difficult to chase, but if they play well, then they can..." Bipul Sharma said. (ANI)