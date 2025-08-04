I planned it before I walked out to bat: Root on tribute to Thorpe after reaching century

London, Aug 4 (IANS) Ahead of a thrilling finish on day five of the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, premier England batter Joe Root mentioned that his tribute to Graham Thorpe after reaching his century was something that he really deserved.

When Root reached his 39th Test century on day four’s play in England’s chase of 374 at The Oval, he was seen wearing a white headband and pointed to sky in honour of the England batting legend, who took his own life a year ago.

"It's what he deserved really. As a mentor, as a friend, that gesture wasn't just from me, it's from our dressing room and all the other dressing rooms he's affected, whether that be for Surrey or for England and beyond."

"He's someone that we all dearly love and miss every day, and it's been really nice this week that we've been able to celebrate everything that he gave to the game of cricket, and hopefully that can continue for many more years to come."

"I'd like to say (I planned it) before I walked out to bat, that I was that confident, but it was on 98 that I put it in there in the back of my trousers. But clearly it was in my mind the whole game.

"He's had such an impact on my career and so many others, not just as a coach or a mentor, but as a friend as well, with the amount of time you spent together off the field in those environments," said Root on Sky Sports’ broadcast ahead of day five’s play.

Centuries from Root and Harry Brook meant England reached 339/6 on day four’s play, which ended early due to bad light and subsequent rain. England need a further 35 runs to pull off their second-highest successful Test chase and secure a 3-1 series win, while India requires four wickets to end the series on a 2-2 draw.

“It wasn't going to unfold any other way really, was it? The way this whole series has gone. It was never going to be a three-down chase, was it? Even after that partnership. It's been that kind of six weeks, hasn't it? Where everything's ebbed and flowed. It's gone both ways. Two teams throwing absolutely everything at it, and we're in for another very exciting finish,” added Root.

--IANS

nr/bc