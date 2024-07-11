Joe Root
J·Jul 11, 2024, 02:01 pm
Joe Root equals with Ian Bell for big Lord's stadium record during 1st Test against West Indies
J·Mar 09, 2024, 07:32 am
Ashwin sends back English top order, visitors lose 5 at Lunch, Day 3
J·Feb 23, 2024, 10:26 am
Joe Root's patient fifty takes England to 198/5 at tea
J·Jun 16, 2023, 10:47 pm
Ashes 2023: Australia make steady start after Root's ton steers England to surprise first-day declaration
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Ex-England skipper Root, opener Malan sign new deals with relegated county side Yorkshire
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Former cricketers criticise India's approach in Edgbaston Test
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Root Steps Down As England Test Captain After Ashes, West Indies Reverses
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.