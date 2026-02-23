I agree that you have to use Sundar vs left-handers, but Axar has been your MVP: Ashwin

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has pointed out key selection and batting decisions that contributed to India’s crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in their Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India were bowled out for 111 while chasing 188, marking their biggest defeat in a T20 World Cup and ending a 13-match unbeaten streak in the tournament. Ashwin flagged the choice of playing Washington Sundar over Axar Patel and sending Rinku Singh to bat at No. 8 as pivotal errors.

"I agree that the IPL is good for match-ups, but you have to change the team because you are going to play 14 games. But in such ICC campaigns, the more stable you can keep the team, the better. I agree 100 per cent that you have to use Washington Sundar against left-handers; you have to play him, I agree with all that. But Axar Patel has been your MVP in T20 cricket. Let's not forget what Axar Patel has done," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel Aish Ki Baat.

He recalled Patel’s match-winning contributions in the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa. "In the previous World Cup, in the situation against South Africa, in which India was in the chase, Axar Patel came in under the same circumstances. He stitched a partnership with Virat Kohli, and India crossed 170. Of course, Kohli's experience was there, but Axar is not inferior. If India had a few wickets in hand and stability in the middle overs, they would have chased the target down," Ashwin added.

Ashwin also criticised India’s batting order strategy, stating, "Rinku Singh batting at No. 8. You have eight batters, and Rinku is batting at No. 8, he cannot be sent in to bat at such a position. No disrespect to Washington Sundar. He is a fabulous batter. We know his batting skills. It was a lesson South Africa taught India, 'please don't come to games underprepared'.”

--IANS

vi/bc