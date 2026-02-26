Gardner backs Australia to build momentum in series after ‘perfect performance’ in 1st ODI

Hobart, Feb 26 (IANS) Australia are aiming to carry forward the momentum from their dominant opening ODI win and regain control of the tightly contested multi-format series against India, with allrounder Ashleigh Gardner describing the previous outing as a near-flawless display.

The multi-format contest remains evenly poised at four points each, reflecting the back-and-forth nature of the rivalry so far. While India had earlier seized the advantage by winning the T20I series 2-1, Australia responded strongly in the ODI leg, producing a clinical six-wicket win at Allan Border Field to level the series and restore confidence within the squad.

Reflecting on Australia’s performances, Gardner acknowledged both the highs and inconsistencies but emphasised the significance of their recent showing.

“We have played some good cricket along the way and have played some not-so-good cricket in patches as well. So being able for us to string that together, I felt like that last game was kind of a perfect performance. I thought the bowlers really set the tone and then we chased down that total pretty convincingly,” Gardner told reporters in Hobart

“There was certainly disappointment within the camp to lose that T20 series, but we knew that when we focus on ourselves and we play really good cricket, that we are the best team, and I think we need to take a lot of confidence in that,” she added.

Australia’s resurgence came despite being without key players Ellyse Perry and Kim Garth, both sidelined due to quad injuries. Gardner, however, expressed confidence in the squad’s depth, noting that replacements were ready to step up when required.

Looking ahead to the remaining ODIs at Bellerive Oval, Gardner highlighted adaptability as Australia’s central focus, especially with conditions expected to differ from those in Brisbane.

“Going into the one-day series, I still feel like that's probably one of our best formats and then getting the win up in Brisbane, we've got a very good record up there, and I think what we did really well was just focus on ourselves and make sure to keep our game plan really simple – (we adapted) when it was necessary, and that's what we're going to have to do tomorrow as well,” she said.

“We can read into conditions before we actually get out there, but making sure that what we see is what we're playing rather than having this preconceived idea of what this ground is going to (do). If we look at what Bellerive's got to offer, it generally is a bit of a flatter track.

“We know that (India) want to take the game on, and we certainly saw that throughout the World Cup … (but) here in Australia there's a little bit more bounce, and it's a little bit more conducive to bowling at times. I think just being able to adapt, full stop, is our MO going forward,” she added.

Meanwhile, India received encouraging news on the fitness front, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur expected to be available despite a knee concern that limited her involvement in the previous match. Allrounder Deepti Sharma confirmed that her skipper was “fit and fine", providing a timely boost ahead of the crucial encounter.

Australia may retain the core of their winning combination but could consider local allrounder Nicola Carey for her familiarity with conditions, while uncapped left-arm pacer Lucy Hamilton remains another option as the hosts look to strengthen their bowling arsenal.

