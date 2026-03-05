Gambhir attends Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding hours before India’s T20 WC semi-final

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir attended the wedding of his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday.

Gambhir, dressed in traditional attire, was accompanied by his wife Natasha Jain. Gambhir's appearance at the wedding came just hours before India’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final clash against the England cricket team at the iconic Wankhede Stadium later in the evening.

The marriage of Arjun and Saaniya turned into a gathering of several figures from the Indian cricket fraternity, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and others.

Gambhir, who shared a dressing room with Sachin Tendulkar during his playing days and was part of India’s victorious 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup campaign, was seen warmly interacting with members of the Tendulkar family during the celebrations.

Arjun, 26, tied the knot with Saaniya after the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in August 2025, attended by close friends and family.

Gambhir, after attending the wedding ceremony, will join the Indian team ahead of their crucial match against England.

The winner of the India-England match will travel to Ahmedabad to take on New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, March 8.

India have had a strong campaign so far in the ongoing World Cup, winning six of their seven matches, with their only setback being a 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super 8 stage. They are entering the match after registering a win against the two-time champions, West Indies, in their last Super 8s match to reach semi finals.

Meanwhile, England are also coming to the match with a great performance in the ongoing multi-national tournament. The two-time champions remained on top in their Super 8s group with three wins in three matches, and Harry Brook led team would like to continue the momentum against the defending champions.

--IANS

sds/