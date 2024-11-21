When I started playing senior cricket, I spoke to Virat: Jaiswal on gems of wisdom from star batter

Perth [Australia]: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday spoke about his admiration for star India batter Virat Kohli, how he has been in touch with him since he started playing for India and how he finds motivation from the 36-year-old veteran's consistency and discipline on and off the field.

As India kickstarts the highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy tomorrow at Perth's Optus Stadium, the 22-year-old gears up for his biggest assignment till yet. After dominating the home conditions and a disappointing performance in South Africa, his first overseas tour last year, the left-hander will be aiming to make amends and have a breakout Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as it has been the case with many youngsters in the past.

Speaking in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jaiswal said, "When I started playing like senior cricket, I did speak to Virat Paji that how he managed himself. Paji has said to me that if I want to play all that cricket, then I have to be disciplined in my daily routines and follow the process. So I have seen him doing the stuff consistently day by day. Actually seeing him, it motivates me a lot to put in the work and do something and make a difference in my habits, which is really important for me. I feel like I will be better day by day."

So far in 14 Tests, Jaiswal has scored 1,407 runs at an average of 56.28, with a strike rate of 70.13. He has scored three centuries and eight fifties, with the best score of 214*. Jaiswal has been much stronger at home, scoring 1,091 runs in 10 matches, averaging 60.61, striking at 76.29, with two centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 214*.

Speaking about his debut trip to Australia, Jaiswal said that though things are different here, he really looks forward to playing and facing those different conditions head on.

"It is my first trip to Australia. I am very excited to play here. I want to play well and do well. It is different here. The ball is different, the wicket is different. But I think we know that. I think we are ready mentally," he said.

"I really want to be in. I want to go in. I want to see it. I want to be there. Because people, a lot of time they talk about stuff. This happened, that happened. But I want to go and face it and I want to enjoy that moment with a smile. That is all I think about. Because until you are not there, you actually do not really feel what it is. I always see it this way. And it is always an opportunity for me to go out there and learn," he added.

Giving more insights into preparations for such big assignments, Jaiswal said that whenever he goes to nets for practice, he has a plan and purpose in his mind.

"And I try my best to sleep well and eat well before the practice, I focus on recovery. And I try to be fresh for practice sessions," he added.

The youngster said that the desire to play for India continues to be his biggest motivation.

"I am really blessed to have these opportunities. and I am ready for it mentally, physically. I want to play fearless and I want to enjoy," he signed off.

After the series opener in Perth on November 22, the second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18. The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar Series: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar.

Australia squad for the first Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc. (ANI)