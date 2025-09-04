Top 5 All-time T20I Records that Team India can achieve in Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 will be the 17th edition of this multinational tournament, which began in 1984. India are the current champions, having won the 2023 edition. The tournament will be held in the UAE between September 9 and 28. Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the Indian side into this tournament.

India have a quite strong squad, and they will be among the top favorites to win the competition. It will be a good tournament where India can look to finalize their ideal squad, which will be important as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is also not far away.

Hence, the Indian Cricket Team will be keen to do well and also win another title in the Asia Cup. But not just win; the Indian team and some of the players are also very near to making some great T20I records. Below, we will talk about a list of major records that Indian players can achieve during the Asia Cup 2025.

Asia Cup 2025: List of Major T20I records Indian players can achieve

1. Fastest Pacer with 100 T20I wickets

Arshdeep Singh played his first T20I in July 2022. He is India's first-choice T20I player. He has gone past other Indian T20I bowlers in a span of just three years. The left-arm pacer has dismissed 99 batters in 63 innings, which is the most for India in T20I. He is just one wicket away from making history and becoming the first Indian pacer with 100 T20I wickets.

But this is not it. India will play their first game on September 10 against UAE, and if Arshdeep can take on a wicket, which means, he will complete 100 wickets in his 64th innings and will become the fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets, going past Pakistan's Haris Rauf (66 innings).

2. Fastest Bowler to 50 T20I wickets

Varun Chakravarthy's return to international cricket is nothing less than a revenge story. He was introduced by India in the T20 World Cup 2021 for the first time, and he failed badly. He had only two wickets in his first six games. Since his return, he has 31 wickets in just 12 innings. That is a tremendous return, and every Indian fan is delighted to see the Varun 2.0 version.

India can play a maximum of seven games (if they qualify for the final) in the Asia Cup 2025. Varun might have seven innings to reach 50 T20I wickets by taking 17 more wickets. If he can continue his form, he has a chance to become the fastest bowler to reach 50 T20I wickets among full members. Currently, Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis (26 innings) holds this record.

3. First Indian with 2000 runs & 100 wickets in T20Is

Hardik Pandya is arguably the best T20I player on the Indian side. His ability to deliver under pressure and match-winning ability with bat and ball makes him MVP of this side. The star all-rounder has 1812 runs and 94 wickets in 114 T20Is.

If India can make it to the final, which looks possible, Hardik will have seven more games to complete 2000 runs and 100 wickets. He needs 188 runs and 6 wickets to do so. If he can do this, he will become the first Indian with this double and only the third player, after Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, to achieve this rare feat.

4. Most T20I 100s

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav will have a big role in leading India to success, and it will require runs from his bat as well. India will play some games against associate nations as well. Currently, Suryakumar has scored 2598 runs in just 79 innings at a strike rate of 167.07.

He has scored four hundred so far, which is the second-most in T20I cricket. One more century will help him equal Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell with five hundred each.

5. Most T20I POTS & POTM Awards

Suryakumar is among the top T20I stars in the world. In his career, he has been very impactful overall, which shows from his records. Suryakumar has won 16 Player of the Match awards, which is the second most after Virat Kohli (17) for full-member teams.

If the Indian captain can win one or two more MOTM awards, he will break Virat's record. Similarly, if he can win the Player of the Series award in the Asia Cup 2025, he will have six POTS in total, which is the second-most after Virat (7).