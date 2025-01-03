Scott Boland Shines as India Struggles; Jasprit Bumrah Ends Day 1 on a High – BGT 2024-25 at SCG

Ydney: A fine bowling performance by red-hot Scott Boland pushed India to a low score despite fighting knocks from Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja but a wicket from skipper Jasprit Bumrah on the last ball of the day's play gave India something to cheer about in the fifth and final Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

Australia ended the session at 9/1, with Sam Konstas (7*) unbeaten.

India resumed the final session at 107/4, with Rishabh Pant (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) unbeaten.

India's struggles against Scott Boland continued as a fine delivery from him saw Pant mistime a shot and throw the ball into hands of skipper Pat Cummins at midwicket. Pant was gone for 40 in 98 balls, with three fours and a six. India was 120/5 in 56.4 overs.

Boland was on a hat-trick as just on the next ball, he got the big wicket of in-form Nitish Kumar Reddy for a duck after being caught by Steve Smith at slips. India was 120/6.

Jadeja's fighting knock of 26 in 95 balls, with three fours was also ended by Mitchell Starc, who trapped him leg-before-wicket. India was 134/7 in 62.4 overs.

Later in a controversial decision, Washington Sundar was given out for just 14 in 30 balls, as he fell to skipper Cummins. He was caught behind by Alex Carey while attempting a pull, but despite doubts over whether the ball hit his bat or gloves, he was given out. India was 148/8 in 66 overs.

Prasidh Krishna was next to go, dismissed by Starc and caught by Sam Konstas at deep backward square leg for just three. India was 168/9 in 68.2 overs.

Bumrah's fighting knock of 22 in 17 balls, with two fours and a six was ended by Cummins, with an easy catch to Starc at midwicket. India was bundled out for 185 in 72.2 overs.

Boland (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies and once again a thorn in the eyes of Indian batters. Starc took 3/49 while Cummins got 2/37.

Openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas came out for Australia. On the last ball of the session, Khawaja lost his wicket to Bumrah for just two runs, giving KL Rahul a catch at slips. Australia ended the day on a poor note, with momentum on India's side.

At Tea, India stood at 107/4, with Rishabh Pant (32*) and Ravindra Jadeja (11*) unbeaten on the crease.

India resumed the second session at 57/3, with Virat Kohli (12*) unbeaten at the crease and tried to build on a partnership with Rishabh Pant, who replaced Gill after Lunch.

At a time when the Aussies were disciplined with their bowling attack, the Indian batters looked unsettled at the crease.

One of the main talking points from the second session will be Pant's attacking approach which continued at the Sydney Test. The India wicketkeeper-batter suffered three body blows against the Aussie pacers in the second session. The Australian bowling attack didn't show any mercy on the visitors as they continued to deliver bouncers.

India crossed the 100-run mark in the 48th over. All credit goes to the partnership of Jadeja and Pant, who cemented a 35-run stand after facing 111 balls.

India scored 50 runs in the second session, meanwhile, the Aussie bowling attack could take just one wicket.

In the 32nd over, Scott Boland got rid of Virat Kohli for 17 runs. Kohli's performance will be a talking point after the end of the prestigious series, as the talisman India batter was dismissed in the same manner after getting an outside-off edge.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and decided to bat against Australia in Sydney, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opened for the tourists.

However, the Indian openers failed to cement a solid partnership.

In the fifth over, star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc drew the first blood as he removed KL Rahul from the crease for just four runs.

Within the next few overs, Yashasvi Jaiswal succumbed to Scott Boland. The Aussie pacer removed him for 10 runs in the eighth over.

Seconds before the first session ended, Nathan Lyon picked up a crucial wicket as he dismissed Shubman Gill for 20 runs.

Brief Scores: India: 185 (Rishabh Pant 40, Ravindra Jadeja 26, Scott Boland 4/31) vs Australia: 9/1. (ANI)