Perth might be difficult, we’ll see him involved at some stage: Lyon on Cummins’ Ashes participation

New Delhi: Australian spinner Nathan Lyon provided an update on captain Pat Cummins’ health as the latter recovers from a stress fracture to his back. Australia are set to play the crucial Ashes series against England next month, and Cummins’ injury has raised concerns over his participation in the much-anticipated Test series.

Lyon mentioned that while the Aussie skipper’s participation in the opening Test in Perth looks difficult, he believes that the tall pacer is likely to get involved with the side in the later stages of the series.

“He's been very, very good actually. For him to leave the Eastern Suburbs and get out to Silverwater quite regularly. I've been amazed. But no, he's doing everything that he possibly can. That's where one, you're really proud of him as a mate, but also as a teammate and as your captain, he's really leading the way by setting the example, but he's training his backside off. So he's doing everything he can to hopefully, hopefully get out there.

“I find Perth might be pretty difficult. If I'm being honest, I think we've only got four weeks out. But realistically, I think there's still a big goal for him to potentially play Brisbane. Adelaide. So I personally feel like we'll see him involved in the series at some stage. So, as I said, I've seen him doing the work. And, you know, the class of the player, but also the professionalism as well as Pat. So he's giving himself the best chance, and that's all we can ask,” Lyon told ABC Sport’s commentary team during the ongoing Australia vs India 3rd ODI.

Australia are currently facing India in a white-ball series at home, which consists of three ODIs and five T20Is. While they clinched the ODI series after winning the first two games, they will next set out to beat the reigning T20 champions in the shortest format of the game.

--IANS