Most Runs against India in Test Cricket

Joe Root scripts history to become the first cricketer with 3000 or more runs against India in Test cricket.

In 1932, Team India made their test debut with a game against England. Since then, they have played more than 550 tests. They have been the no. 1 ranked side on a number of occasions. India have always been blessed with a good bowling unit in Test cricket.

Be it the spinners at home or pacers in SENA countries, it is difficult to perform against India. Stats also suggest that not many batters have enjoyed playing against them. We will discuss the players to score the most runs against India in the longest format. This blog will feature the elite list of top five batters.

List of Top Five run-getters against India in Test Cricket

5. Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 2344 runs

West Indies legendary captain Clive Lloyd was the first captain to take a country to lift the World Cup title. He was the one that led West Indies to lift the ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979, respectively. He was an elegant left-handed batter who achieved success all around the world. Lloyd was part of 110 tests and scored 7515 runs in his career. He had 2344 runs against the Indian test side in just 28 tests, making a total of 44 innings. His career-best score of 242 not out came against India, and he also scored seven tons and 12 fifties.

4. Steve Smith (Australia) - 2356 runs*

Steve Smith is regarded as the best test batter for Australia after the great Don Bradman. Over time, he has proved it as well. The former captain has been the leader of the Australian test batting lineup, and his numbers against India are phenomenal. Smith has 2356 runs at an impressive average of 58.90 in just 24 tests against them. He also has 11 centuries (joint-most as of 11th July 2025) and 5 half-centuries.

3. Alastair Cook (England) - 2431 runs

Sir Alastair Cook made his Test debut in 2006 in Nagpur against India. He scored 60 and 104 not out in his first two innings. Without a doubt, he loved facing the Indian bowling attack in his career. Cook played a total of 30 tests against India and scored 2431 runs at a batting average of 47.6. Cook's career-high score of 294 came against India. He also had seven hundreds and nine fifties against them in total.

2. Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 2555 runs

The last few decades have seen the rivalry between India and Australia taking giant steps. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between the two nations is one of the prestigious test series, like the Ashes. Ricky Ponting has been part of this rivalry and has led Australia as captain and as a batter. In 29 tests, he has been up against India. and finished with 2555 runs with a brilliant average of 54.36. His highest score of 257 came against this opposition, including 8 centuries and 12 half-centuries.

1. Joe Root (England) - 3059 runs*

Joe Root has secured the top spot in this elite list. The English superstar has the most runs and centuries for his country in this format and is eyeing breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most test runs. Root recently made history, becoming the first player to reach 3000 test runs against the Indian cricket team. Until now, he has scored 3059 runs in 33 tests at an average of more than 57, which also include 11 centuries to go with 12 half-centuries.

Note: These stats are up to date until 11th July 2025.