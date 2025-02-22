Manu Bhaker Supports Team India Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 vs Pakistan

New Delhi: As anticipation builds for the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker has extended her support to the Indian cricket team.

Speaking about the much-awaited clash, Bhaker expressed her confidence in Team India's performance and sent her best wishes to the players.

"We will cheer for Team India, and I am hopeful that Team India will perform very well. All the best, Team India," Bhaker told ANI.

The India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most intense contests in world cricket, and the upcoming match is expected to draw massive attention from fans across the globe.

After 29 years, a global cricket event returned to Pakistan, but New Zealand stepped up to spoil the part for the hosts and the defending champions.

With an inspired display, the Kiwis forced the Men in Green to surrender to a 60-run loss and savour the bitter taste of defeat. With a defeat in the opening clash, the encounter between the two rivals has become a do-or-die affair for Pakistan.

If the Men in Green succumb to another defeat against India and maintain their dreadful run, Pakistan will need the fortune to stay by its side, work in its favour, and keep its campaign alive.

On the other hand, India began its Champions Trophy campaign with flying colours. With a mix of caution and aggression across all spectrums of the game, India cruised to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh.

With three wins in five Champions Trophy matches, history favours Pakistan to prevail over India. However, considering the current form of the Rohit Sharma-led side, India has the upper hand over Mohammad Rizwan's side.

India squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi. (ANI)