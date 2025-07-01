Bumrah is available for Edgbaston Test, final call yet to be taken: Shubman Gill

Birmingham, July 1 (IANS) India skipper faced the media on the eve of the second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, scheduled to begin on July 2 at Edgbaston, and addressed what has been the biggest concern for all fans - the availability of Jasprit Bumrah.

After suffering a stress fracture in his back in the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where Bumrah wreaked havoc on the Aussie batters, Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill had confirmed that the spearhead will only play three out of the five Tests due to workload management.

With the side already 0-1 down after a five-wicket loss at Headingley, it is yet to be seen if India can afford to play without Bumrah. “Jasprit Bumrah is available. We are trying to find the right combination that can pick 20 wickets and score runs as well. Will take the final call after looking at the wicket for the final time today,’ said Gill in the pre-game conference.

The young Indian skipper also spoke on the difficulty that comes with Bumrah’s absence.

"It is difficult, but at the end of the day, our team comprises the best players in India. It is difficult but not impossible. The other players are playing for the country based on their performances. Luckily, we have a massive pool full of talent, which is why we are able to compete away from home,” he added.

Much of India’s woes in the first Test have to do with poor fielding. A number of dropped catches saw the Gill-led side become the first team in Test history to lose despite scoring five centuries across the two innings.

Gill further spoke on why fielding in the slips is difficult in English conditions and hopes it was a one-off game for his side.

"The ball does swing behind the wicket, and sometimes it is difficult to sight the ball behind the wicket. At the end of the day, we do know of the difficulties, but we have practised a lot. It is a one-off game where you drop five-seven catches, and hopefully it does not happen again,” Gill explained.

