ACB withdraws from T20I tri-series involving Pakistan after 3 Afghan players killed in air strike

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Afghanistan have pulled out of a tri-nation series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka next month after three local cricketers were killed in airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Paktika province, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said on Friday.

Afghanistan had been scheduled to participate in the tri-series, also featuring Sri Lanka, in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29.

The ACB shared a statement on social media, condemning the incident and describing it as "a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime."

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," it said in a statement.

The ACB named the three players as "Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon", who earlier travelled to Sharana to participate in a friendly cricket.

"In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering," the statement read.

"The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province," it added.

Following the incident, ACB announced its withdrawal from the next month's T20I tri-series involving Pakistan as "as a gesture of respect to the victims".

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November," it said.

Afghanistan T20I skipper condemned the attack as "immoral and barbaric".

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan. A tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage.

"It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed.

"In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else," he posted on X.

Former skipper Mohammad Nabi added, "This incident is not only a tragedy for Paktika but for the entire Afghan cricket family and the nation as a whole."

"The massacre of innocent civilians and our domestic cricket players by these oppressors is a heinous, unforgivable crime," wrote Afghan international cricketer Fazalhaq Farooqi on Facebook.

--IANS

bc/