2nd Test: Very important that India have a crack at England tonight with the ball, says Shastri

Birmingham, July 5 (IANS) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that the Shubman Gill-led side should look to have an opportunity of bowling at England in the final session of day four’s play in the second Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test after amassing a lead of even 500 runs.

India’s lead swelled to 357 runs after reaching 177/3 in 38 overs of their second innings at lunch on day four, with KL Rahul making 55 and Rishabh Pant hitting a quickfire 41 not out. Pant is also involved in an unbeaten partnership of 51 for the fourth wicket with captain Shubman Gill, who’s held fort with 24 not out.

"If Pant and Gill stay for an hour and India bat for another two hours, they may even entertain thoughts of 500, instead of 450. It is very important India have a crack at England tonight with the ball and realise that pressure period, of one hour before stumps, when they might be able to pick up two or three wickets. India have to call the shots," said Shastri on Sky Sports’ broadcast.

Kumar Sangakkara, the former Sri Lanka captain, said India should be bold in deciding if they are willing to take the risk of going for a win. "England will go for a chase of 450, 500, so India could be fearful of that. But that also gives you more opportunities to take wickets. Ultimately, the captain and coach have to be aligned that it is okay to risk losing - however remote that is - to be able to win. I would like to see them dangle England a little carrot."

Asked if there’s any help in the flat Edgbaston pitch to encourage India's bowlers, Sangakkara said, "There was up-and-down variable bounce when Carse was bowling. I’m not sure whether the spinners will get big bite and turn so they will have to decide whether to attack or to hold. Field settings are going to be important and new-ball wickets as well. I would like to see Prasidh Krishna raise himself and get some better body language when he is bowling.”

Sangakkara also had some words of praise of Pant, who’s knock has been rollicking yet chaotic. "I love watching Pant bat and just love watching him in general. He is full of energy and enthusiasm and lifts the side. You expect the unexpected but you mustn't forget that he is a smart batter. He gets into great positions and knows how to reverse pressure. When you talk about entertaining batting, he is the poster boy."

--IANS

nr/