1st ODI: BCCI issue update on Harmanpreet after injury scare

Brisbane, Feb 24 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has provided an update on Harmanpreet Kaur after the Indian skipper sustained a blow to her left knee while batting against Australia in the first innings of the ODI series opener at the Allan Border Field on Tuesday.

"Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," the BCCI said in a statement.

Harmanpreet played a crucial yet sluggish knock, scoring 53 runs off 84 deliveries before being dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner. During her time on the field, the Indian World Cup-winning captain sustained a blow to her knee while facing Megan Schutt but showed resilience and continued batting.

However, she did not return to the field for the second innings, with Mandhana coming in her place.

Speaking of the first innings, Australia's disciplined, well-rounded bowling kept India under constant pressure throughout. Despite opting to bat first under cloudy conditions, India were quickly rocked by Australia's new-ball attack, which exploited the seam and swing on offer. Smriti Mandhana battled through a shaky start, finding her rhythm before forming a brief partnership with captain Kaur.

However, Australia struck at key moments, reducing India to 140/6. A brief revival through a 53-run stand between Kaur and Kashvee Gautam raised hopes, but Kaur’s dismissal shifted the momentum back to Australia. Gautam’s fight with the tail lacked effective support, and despite a dropped catch, India could not capitalise.

The pitch offered bounce and seam movement, aiding Australia’s bowlers as India closed their innings with just 214 runs on the scoreboard before being bowled out.

