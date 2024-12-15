Allu Arjun Visits Chiranjeevi's Residence After Interim Bail in Tragic Screening Incident

Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Allu Arjun, who was released on interim bail from Chanchalguda Central Jail on Saturday, visited the residence of superstar Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad on Sunday along with his family.

The 'Pushpa 2' actor was granted bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. His release was met with support from family members and colleagues from the film industry, many of whom gathered at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Visuals captured by paparazzi showed Allu leaving Chiranjeevi's residence in his car after the visit.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his latest film last week. He was released on Saturday morning on the orders of the Telangana High Court.

On Saturday, fellow actors Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya visited Allu Arjun and greeted him with warm hugs to show their support. Chiranjeevi's wife, Surekha, also visited Allu Arjun's Jubilee Hills residence to meet her nephew.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' director Sukumar were spotted at the actor's residence, conversing and embracing him outdoors.

After his release from jail, Allu Arjun addressed the media, saying: "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."

The incident leading to Allu Arjun's arrest occurred during a chaotic scene at the Sandhya Theatre on December 4, where the actor attended the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. A massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. The situation escalated when Allu Arjun waved to fans from the sunroof of his vehicle.

Police allege that this action contributed to the chaos, resulting in the death of a woman named Revathi, while her son sustained injuries.

Initially, Allu Arjun was sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court in Telangana, following the tragic incident. His legal team challenged the ruling in the Telangana High Court, which granted the actor interim bail.

However, Allu Arjun had to spend the night in jail before being released this morning.

Allu Arjun's latest release, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', directed by Sukumar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is currently breaking box office records. (ANI)