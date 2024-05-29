Allu Arjun

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 29, 2024, 09:10 AM

'Pushpa 2': Check out Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's new hookstep in second song "Angaaron"

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·May 22, 2024, 10:30 AM

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's teaser poster of 2nd song from 'Pushpa 2' creates excitement among fans

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 08, 2024, 10:06 AM

Rashmika Mandanna greets Pushpa Raj Allu Arjun on birthday

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 05, 2024, 07:49 AM

Rashmika Mandanna back as Srivalli, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' makers shares intriguing first look poster on her birthday

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Mar 29, 2024, 06:31 AM

Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai, calls it a "milestone moment"

featuredfeatured
Bollywood
John DoeJ
·Jun 28, 2023, 03:13 PM

Rashmika Begins Shoot For Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

featuredfeatured
John DoeJ
·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

SIIMA Awards: 'Pushpa: The Rise' with 12 nominations leads pack in Telugu

Join our newsletter 🎉

Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.
  • Select...
  • Select...
subsc