Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Allu Sirish, also known as the brother of Allu Arjun, took to social media today to share the happiest news of his life – his engagement with Nayanika.

The actor posted a series of dreamy pictures from the ceremony with the caption, “I am finally & happily engaged to the love of my life, Nayanika.” The beautiful post instantly went viral and received a lot of love and blessings from fans and industry folks alike. The engagement, held earlier today, was an intimate yet elegant family affair that brought together some of the biggest names from the Allu and Konidela families.

The celebration party saw Allu Arjun with his family, along with Chiranjeevi and his family. Stars Ram Charan and Upasana, along with Varun Tej with Lavanya, were in attendance. Talking about Allu Sirish, the actor made his debut with the bilingual film Gouravam (2013) and went on to become a popular star in the Telugu industry.

Talking about Nayanika, though much of her personal life remains private, reports say she grew up in Hyderabad and comes from a business-family background Later appeared in Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), Okka Kshanam (2017), and ABCD: American Born Confused Desi (2019) Both Sirish and Nayanika looked picture-perfect for the occasion. Sirish opted for a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, while Nayanika looked ethereal in a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga, embodying timeless elegance.

The ceremony traditionally and beautifully followed Telugu cultures and blended modern sophistication with cultural grace. The pictures from the engagement reflect immense love and warmth and captured every frame of smile, love and laughter and spoke volumes of love.

With the entire Telugu film fraternity and fans showering blessings, Allu Sirish and Nayanika’s engagement is seemingly standing as a perfect celebration of love and togetherness.

---IANS

rd/