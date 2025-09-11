Allu Arjun on 'Little Hearts': No melodrama, no gyan, just full entertainment!

Hyderabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Telugu star Allu Arjun on Thursday showered praise on director Sai Marthand's Telugu film 'Little Hearts', which has now come in for a lot of appreciation from not just audiences but also celebrities, saying the film offers no "melodrama" or "gyan" but just "full entertainment."

Taking to his X timeline, Allu Arjun wrote, "Watched #LittleHearts yesterday… What a fun & laughter ride! No melodrama, no gyan… just full entertainment. A very fresh, young love story. A blast by the lead @mouli_talks, a sweet presence by @shivani_nagaram , and candid performances by friends & other artists. Loved the work of director @marthandsai. Refreshing music by @sinjithyerramil. Unapologetic! Congratulations to the entire team. Kudos to @TheBunnyVas garu for bringing this special film to theatres."

Director Sai Marthand, for his part, thanked Allu Arjun for his wishes. He wrote, "Thank you so much Anna. Glad you watched it and loved my work. This is a very special moment for my team."

It may be recalled that several celebrities including Telugu star Nani and Tamil film director Abishan Jeevinth have appreciated the film.

Nani, on Monday, had expressed his appreciation for the light hearted comedy, saying, "What a breezy fun film #LittleHearts is. Laughed heartfully after long time. Akhil, Madhu, khathyayani ( am not sure too abt the spelling). You all made my day. I won’t say I love you but for now I will just say ‘Thank you’."

The appreciation for the film did not come from just Telugu film industry professionals.

Tamil film director Abishan Jeevinth, who delivered one of the Tamil film industry's biggest hits 'Tourist Family' earlier this year, took to his X timeline to appreciate the rom-com.

He said, "Watched Little Hearts. A cute, fun-filled film that’s perfect to enjoy with your friends and family ! @Mouli_Talks @marthandsai"

Responding to Abishan Jeevinth's post, Sai Marthand wrote, "Bro! Big fan of TOURIST FAMILY. I wondered if I could ever create even half the impact it made. Your words mean a lot to us. Even I did a cameo role in the climax."

For the unaware, Little Hearts, which released on September 5 this year, featured Mouli Tanuj Prashanth and Shivani Nagaram in the lead. It had Rajeev Kanakala, SS Kanchi, Anitha Chowdary and Sathya Krishnan in supporting roles. The film, which was written and directed by Sai Marthand, was produced by Aditya Haasan.The laugh riot, which had music by Sinjith Yerramilli, had cinematography by Suriya Balaji and editing by Sreedhar Sompally.

--IANS

mkr/