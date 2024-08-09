Telugu Cinema

·Aug 09, 2024, 05:18 AM

Mahesh Babu receives heartfelt birthday wish from wife Namrata

·Jul 03, 2024, 06:10 AM

'Kitni Baar Karaoge': Rakul Preet Singh's witty response to fan asking about her marriage plans

Bollywood
·May 28, 2024, 08:49 AM

Kajol, Prabhu Deva unveil title of action thriller 'Maharagni', check out intriguing teaser

·Apr 08, 2024, 10:06 AM

Rashmika Mandanna greets Pushpa Raj Allu Arjun on birthday

·Dec 29, 2023, 01:30 PM

Prabhas to collaborate with director Maruthi for next feature film

·Sep 03, 2023, 12:11 PM

Vijay Deverakonda visits Yadadri Temple after success of ‘Kushi’

