Niharika Konidela on the support she has received from uncle Pawan Kalyan & cousin Ram Charan

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress and producer Niharika Konidela opened up on the support she has received from her uncle, Pawan Kalyan, and cousin Ram Charan, two big names in the entertainment industry, during her cinematic journey.

While speaking exclusively to IANS, Niharika was asked, "Your family—especially Pawan Kalyan Garu and Ram Charan—plays a significant role in your journey. What does their support mean to you?"

Replying to this, she admitted that Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan's support gives her a tremendous amount of strength.

Niharika shared, "I know they are always there for me, even without saying much."

She revealed that although they do not sit down for formal life lessons, she ends up learning a lot simply by observing how the two lead their lives.

"That silent guidance is invaluable to me," Niharika added.

Revealing if she feels the pressure to maintain expectations coming from such a renowned family, Niharika was heard saying, "Yes, I do feel it. I come from a family of very respected actors, including my uncles."

However, she added that she sees the pressure as a fire in her belly.

"Whenever I step onto a set or select a film to produce, I carry the thought that I need to make them proud," she said.

Sharing why she does not feel the stress despite such high expectations, Niharika added, "It never feels too stressful because my family’s fans have always treated me like their own. Even before my first film as a producer or actor, I felt like I already had an extended family. I’m extremely grateful for that love."

Niharika also disclosed that the most valuable advice she has received from her family is to maintain discipline.

"Almost everyone in my family has told me how crucial discipline is. No matter how good the script is or how talented the team is, if discipline is missing — whether on set, in the story, or in the work ethic — things can easily fall apart. I always ensure that everyone on my team works with sincerity and discipline", she concluded.

--IANS

pm/