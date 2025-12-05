Catherine Tresa roped in for a special song in Jason Sanjay's 'Sigma'

Chennai, Dec 5 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the makers of director Jason Sanjay's eagerly awaited film 'Sigma', featuring actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead, have now roped in actress Catherine Tresa for a special song in the film.

Sources say Catherine Tresa will be seen dancing alongside Sundeep Kishan for a vibrant track, composed by music director Thaman, who is known for his electrifying soundtracks and pulsating background scores.

The foot-tapping number, which will be a highlight of the film, has been shot on an expansive and colourful set. Actor Sundeep Kishan's striking first-look poster that was unveiled recently captured him in a rugged, contemplative avatar. The poster set the tone for a high-octane adventure set against the backdrop of a treasure hunt brimming with mystery, wit, and adrenaline.

The story follows a maverick protagonist- a true Sigma, who charts his own path, breaking conventions and rising through grit and resilience. Blending edge-of-the-seat heist thrills with humor and heart, 'Sigma' will offer a refreshing new flavor to mainstream cinema, the sources point out.

The film is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

The other chief technicians of the film include cinematographer Krishnan Vasant, editor Praveen K.L., and art director Benjamin M.

The multilingual project, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, has traversed an exciting range of landscapes- from the bustling streets of Chennai and rugged terrains of Salem to the breathtaking Thalakona forests and exotic locales of Thailand.

Sources say the post-production work is also happening simultaneously and that the movie is set for release in the summer of 2026.

--IANS

mkr/