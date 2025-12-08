Actress Krithi Shetty on the eight-hour shift in films debate: 'Everyone's working process is different' (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) Actress Krithi Shetty, who is one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries at the present, has opined that cinema has never been a one size fits all kind of industry and that the choice to work for only eight hours or more will depend on an individual and that it will vary from person to person.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Krithi Shetty, who will be seen playing the female lead character in director Nalan Kumarasamy's upcoming commercial entertainer 'Vaa Vaathiyaar', was asked about the debate over certain actresses insisting on shooting only for eight hours a day while certain others in the film industry were all for working longer hours.

Responding to the question, Krithi Shetty said, "I think cinema has never been one size fits all. Every single person here is different. Everyone's working process is different. No two people are the same. Obviously no two actresses can be the same. Because I think actresses are a little more different in their process of living and a little more clear because they are so conscious of what they do. So I think it all depends on what works for you."

Explaining her point of view further by using herself as an example, Krithi Shetty said, "Personally, I can work 24 hours because I might have the energy to. I don't have as many family responsibilities to take care of. I am willing to. I am a director's actor. If the director requires me to work 13 hours. I am completely willing to. In fact, while shooting for this film, I was doing double shifts. One in Hyderabad and one here in Chennai. Right now, I am willing to work because I have the energy. But if someone doesn't, I particularly don't see it as a wrong thing."

The actress explained that the working hours factor would not be an issue if everything was discussed in advance. "If the director and the producers know in advance that an actor is willing to work these long hours, then there is no issue. If not, they can look for another person. So, I think it depends on the individual. And it's healthier if it's discussed in prior."

--IANS

mkr/