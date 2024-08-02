Pushpa 2
J·Aug 02, 2024, 11:17 am
Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 12' poster "madness"
J·May 29, 2024, 09:10 am
'Pushpa 2': Check out Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's new hookstep in second song "Angaaron"
J·May 22, 2024, 10:30 am
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's teaser poster of 2nd song from 'Pushpa 2' creates excitement among fans
J·Jun 28, 2023, 03:13 pm
Rashmika Begins Shoot For Allu Arjun-Starrer ‘Pushpa 2’
J·Jun 20, 2023, 03:44 pm
Before Swinging In For 'Pushpa 2', Rashmika Pens A Note After 'Animal' Wrap-Up
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Vijay Sethupathi's team clarifies: Actor not a part of 'Pushpa 2'
