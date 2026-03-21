Sundeep Kishan's next film is to be a mythological fantasy adventure

Hyderabad, March 21 (IANS) Well known Telugu actor Sundeep Kishan on Saturday announced that his next film, tentatively being referred to as #SK33 (short for Sundeep Kishan 33), will be directed by Ugandhar Muni and that it will be a mythological fantasy adventure film.

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The film, which is to be produced by Shining pictures, which also produced the superhit film 'Shambala', is to be a trilingual and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, "With all your Love & Wishes, #SK33 with the incredibly passionate team that gave you the blockbuster #Shambala .. An ambitious trip back into our mythology. Lions, wolfs, kings and swords. A @ugandharmuni madness #RajaSekarAnnabhimoju #MahidharReddy @ShiningPictures."

The actor also shared the announcement poster which has a wolf snarling at a lion, which seems to be roaring back. In the midst of both the animals is a sword that seems to have been planted on the ground.

The film, which has already triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs, has the tagline, "Some wars never end. Some kings never die."

Sandeep Kishan already has an interesting line up of films, which include his eagerly awaited 'Sigma' that has been directed by Jason Sanjay.

For the unaware, Sigma is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Tamil as Jason Sanjay, who is making his debut as a director with 'Sigma', is the son of well known actor Vijay, who is all set to bid adieu to the world of films as he has now turned a politician.

Headlined by Sundeep Kishan, the film is billed as an action-adventure comedy. The teaser of the film featured a powerful dialogue from the protagonist: “Land, water, air and more importantly money -- the value of all these keep rising every single day. However, there is no value for who we are or our relatives. Why? ”

The narrative appears to revolve around a treasure hunt, infused with intense action, twists, and thrills, further adding to the intrigue. Faria Abdullah stars as the female lead opposite Sundeep Kishan, while the supporting cast includes Raju Sundaram, Anbu Thasan, Yog Japee, Sampath Raj, Kiran Konda, and Magalakshmi Sudharsanan. Catherine Tresa will be seen in a special appearance in a high-energy song.

--IANS

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