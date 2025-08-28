Shilpa Shirodkar on Jatadhara: It's so complex and intriguing

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The makers of “Jatadhara” have unveiled Shilpa Shirodkar’s look from the upcoming film and the actress said that her character is “complex and intriguing.

Shilpa said: "I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of Jatadhara. It's a film that will surely take the audience on a supernatural and mysterious ride! It has incredible, stunning visuals and a storyline that will definitely leave an impact on all of you!”

“One can tell how passionate she is about storytelling! My character, Shobha, is quite a powerful one. It's so complex and intriguing. I have put my heart and soul into bringing this character to life and I am excited for everybody to watch it on screens!" the actress said.

Shilpa added that everyone is unique and has their own quirks.

“It feels amazing to be in front of the camera and portraying such a unique and powerful character. I'm sure that it will leave you shocked, surprised and will shine!" she said.

Going by the first look, the actress seems to play a tantric. She is seen dressed in a black saree sitting in front of a fire pit. Shilpa looks fierce and has an intense expression, her mouth wide open with her tongue sticking out, giving a powerful and almost supernatural aura.

The makers took to Instagram, where they shared the poster and wrote: “She isn’t just driven by greed, she defines it. Presenting @shilpashirodkar73 as Shobha.

‘Jatadhara’ is a supernatural thriller that delves into the unknown, promising a thrilling experience for viewers. "Jatadhara” marks Sonakshi Sinha’s Telugu debut.

The pan-India Telugu-Hindi supernatural fantasy thriller film also stars Sudheer Babu, Ravi Prakash, Divya Vij, and Rain Anjali in supporting roles.

Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, Jatadhara is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami the film features music by Zee Music Co.

Talking about working with Prerna Arora, Shilpa described it as an absolute delight.

--IANS

dc/